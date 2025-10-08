Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $440.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.55 and a 200-day moving average of $499.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

