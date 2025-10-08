Country Club Bank Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

