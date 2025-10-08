SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 398 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $480.91 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.31 and a 200-day moving average of $514.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.