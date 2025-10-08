Country Club Bank Acquires Shares of 26,966 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Country Club Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

