Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Bought by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.