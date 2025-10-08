Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 338.8% during the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $157,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 66,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

