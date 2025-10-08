iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

