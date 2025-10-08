Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $204,000 Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.61 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

