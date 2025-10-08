Broderick Brian C Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.5%

Applied Materials stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

