Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $10.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

