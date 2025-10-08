TI Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PM stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

