11,025 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.6% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.