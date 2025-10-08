Trane Technologies plc $TT is NBT Bank N A NY’s 8th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $422.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

