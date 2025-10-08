Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

