Navera Investment Management Ltd. Sells 218,351 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Navera Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218,351 shares during the quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

