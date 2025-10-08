Kidder Stephen W Sells 3,829 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

