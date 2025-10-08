Axos Invest Inc. Sells 147 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Axos Invest Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

