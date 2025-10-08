First Financial Group Corp Sells 697 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

First Financial Group Corp lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WFC opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

