Canopy Partners LLC Has $620,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 267.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.