Canopy Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

