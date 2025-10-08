DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.72.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $282.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

