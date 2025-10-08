Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 billion, a PE ratio of 607.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

