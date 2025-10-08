REAP Financial Group LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 94.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 124,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

Bank of America stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.