U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 799,368 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

