Cortland Associates Inc. MO Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PayPal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 84,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 434,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

