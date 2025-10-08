Broderick Brian C Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

