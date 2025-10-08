Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 257,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.6%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

