Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 109.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.13.

Shares of LMT opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

