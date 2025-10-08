Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

