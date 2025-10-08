Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $294.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $307.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.