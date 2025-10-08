Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

