Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,305 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,632. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,045 shares of company stock worth $6,662,757. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.