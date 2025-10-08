Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,089 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,499 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CICC Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

