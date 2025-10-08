Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 189 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Unilever by 764.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $34,533,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 220.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 626,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 431,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

