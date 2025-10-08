Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

