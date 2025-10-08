McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.