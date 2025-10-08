Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $411,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 855.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JEPQ stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

