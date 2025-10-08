General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 679,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in General Mills by 25.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 572,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 38.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC cut their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

