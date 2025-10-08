ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.