Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $465.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $470.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average is $433.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

