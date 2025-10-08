BankPlus Trust Department Acquires 728 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.