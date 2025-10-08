BankPlus Trust Department Buys 270 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Intuit by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $695.41 and a 200-day moving average of $692.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,740 shares of company stock worth $1,870,800 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

