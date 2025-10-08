Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,045 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $486.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

