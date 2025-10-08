AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3,152.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ABBV opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

