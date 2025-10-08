TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $486.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.