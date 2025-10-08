Mirova US LLC Purchases 71,705 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,991,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.