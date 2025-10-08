Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $440.94 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.41.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

