Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $755.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $766.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.22.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

