Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.