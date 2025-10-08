Country Club Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

